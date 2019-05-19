Update: Apple now reports all services as fixed.

If you're having problems with Apple's App Store or the Apple TV tonight, you're not alone. Apple's System Status lists both as experiencing issues right now.

Some people are also claiming to have problems with FaceTime and iMessage, though System Status doesn't currently reflect either. That could just mean it's lagging behind on the reporting end, or there's something else going on.

Either way, not much to do right now — aside from pouring your Game of Thrones Series Finale reactions — out all over social, and wait for Apple to get everything back up and running.

As always, if you're experiencing any issues, let us know exactly which services are failing for you in the comments and, if and when everything starts working again, let us know that as well.