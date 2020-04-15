What you need to know
- App Store prices are increasing in some regions.
- New tax changes in Barbados, Moldova, and Uzbekistan are the cause.
- Apple will be updating App Store prices within days.
Apple has emailed registered developers to tell them that App Store prices will be increasing in Barbados, Moldova, and Uzbekistan. The company says that changes to value-added tax mean prices will increase accordingly.
The change will take place "in the next few days" although auto-renewable subscriptions will not be impacted.
When taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store. In the next few days, prices of apps on the App Store and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) will change in Barbados, Moldova, and Uzbekistan due to new value-added taxes. Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price.
In addition, Apple also confirmed that a "low value-added tax" has come into play in Malaysia. However, prices will not be changed although developer proceeds "will be adjusted accordingly".
Developers can view all updated price tiers on the Apple Developer website, too.
