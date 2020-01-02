What you need to know
- Christmas Day spending on the App Store has hit a record high.
- Spending on the store reached $193 million in 2019.
- The most popular category was games, which took up over two-thirds of the revenue.
The App Store has apparently set a new record in spending on Christmas Day 2019. According to a report by Sensor Tower, spending on the App Store reached $193 million for the day, a 16 percent year over year increase.
Randy Nelson, Head of Mobile Insights for Sensor Tower, says that the increase is due mostly to first-time mobile users and those who have been gifted a new phone or gift card to Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store.
"Spurred by new device sales, first-time mobile users, and consumers flush with gift card credit, worldwide spending across the App Store and Google Play on Christmas topped $277 million according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates. This represented a combined year-over-year growth of 11.3 percent for the stores, which brought in a total of $249 million in user spending on the same day in 2018."
The vast majority of spending on both stores was focused on gaming, which took up $210 of the $277 million in revenue. PUBG Mobile, the popular mobile shooter, was the highest-grossing game of the day, raking in $8.5 million in revenue.
"The majority of mobile spending on Christmas, approximately $210 million, was focused on the Games category, which generated 76 percent of revenue across both stores and grew about 8 percent Y/Y from $195 million. PUBG Mobile from Tencent's TiMi studio led in-game spending with $8.5 million, up 431 percent from the $1.6 million players spent in the game on Christmas 2018."
Apple's App Store accounted for the vast majority of spending when compared to Google's Play Store. The App Store accounted for 70 percent of spending, taking in a total of $193 million on Christmas Day. Google's Play Store, on the other hand, took in around $84 million. Spending on both stores has hit record highs in 2019.
