The App Store has apparently set a new record in spending on Christmas Day 2019. According to a report by Sensor Tower, spending on the App Store reached $193 million for the day, a 16 percent year over year increase.

Randy Nelson, Head of Mobile Insights for Sensor Tower, says that the increase is due mostly to first-time mobile users and those who have been gifted a new phone or gift card to Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store.