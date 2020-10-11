Unlike a majority of Prime Day deals , you won't need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. However, if you are looking to take part in Prime Day's deals but you're not a member, you can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.

Prime Day is still two days away, but there are already loads of stellar offers that are already live at Amazon. Those who have been waiting for a great discount on the AirPods Pro are in luck, as right now Amazon has Apple's true wireless earbuds on sale for $199 . At Apple, these headphones cost $249 and have never dropped this low. The deal matches the best price the AirPods Pro have ever reached on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet.

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out any ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. They also feature a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is improved water-resistance and sweat-resistance, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even ran a 5K with the AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up and they did great.

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods design. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature which uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user and ensuring you have the right fit.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, with easy pairing and device switching, hands-free access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri", touch controls, and more. The case that the AirPods Pro earbuds come in is also capable of charging wirelessly and can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours. Our guide to everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro has more in-depth information if you're looking to know more.

For more information on Prime Day, check out our Prime Day hub where we're answering all your questions regarding Amazon's two-day sale and showcasing all the best available deals.