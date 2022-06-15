Apple has today announced not one but two new Apple TV+ series coming to the platform in August.

The first is a new "darkly comedic murder mystery" titled Five Days at Memorial Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award Winner Carlton Cuse. It's an eight-episode series set to debut on August 12. From Apple:

Based on actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, "Five Days at Memorial" chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

The second new Apple TV+ show is Bad Sisters, a new comedy from Sharon Horgan set on the coast of Ireland. It follows the Garvey sisters, bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Bad Sisters will debut on Apple TV+ on August 19.

Apple continues to invest in its slate of original content for Apple TV+, which is available on all of its best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.

The news this week follows a massive announcement from Apple about the future of sport on Apple TV. On Tuesday the company announced that Apple has signed a $2.5 billion deal for the exclusive streaming rights of all MLS games for 10 years beginning in 2023. Fans around the world will be able to see matches without any local blackouts or TV bundles. Games will be simulcast on local TV networks too.

Apple's Eddy Cue said that "for the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place."