  • Apple TV+ has announced a new drama series set in Paris, France.
  • Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche star in the new show.

  • The new show doesn't yet have a release window that Apple TV+ is prepared to make public.

    The new show is inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, France.

Apple TV+ has announced a new drama show starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche.

The new Apple TV+ show is based on true events and is filmed exclusively in Paris, France according to a press release.

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, "The New Look" is a live-action, World War II-era thriller that centers on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icon, Christian Dior (played by Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior's contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel (played by Binoche), Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

The new show doesn't yet have a release window that Apple TV+ is prepared to make public but this is already looking like it could be another hit in a long line of them for the video content streamer.

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month and can be streamed on just about anything with an internet connection. The streaming service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle alongside Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and more.

