Apple TV+ has announced a new drama show starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche.

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, "The New Look" is a live-action, World War II-era thriller that centers on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icon, Christian Dior (played by Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior's contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel (played by Binoche), Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

The new show doesn't yet have a release window that Apple TV+ is prepared to make public but this is already looking like it could be another hit in a long line of them for the video content streamer.

