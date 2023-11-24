You can add CarPlay to any car for less than $80 on Black Friday
Give your car a new lease of life.
If you have an older car withour CarPlay, you might be looking at upgrading your vehicle in order to give you the best connectivity possible with your iPhone. But what if there was a way to upgrade your car to CarPlay without forking out thousands on a new model?
Right now on Amazon, you can buy a SANPTENT Portable CarPlay monitor for $76.99, down from $109.99. That’s a great 30% discount thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, and gives your car a far better way of playing music, showing Apple Maps, and more. This mount plugs into the 12V power port, usually found around the cup holders near the handbrake, and then you can simply attach it to the top of your dashboard.
After pairing an iPhone to this monitor, you’ll have CarPlay on your existing car, without having to shell out thousands of dollars on a new vehicle that has this pre-installed.
I could have recommended this cheaper one by JMANCE, but several negative reviews caught my eye, which is why you should probably go for SANTPTENT's mount. Even though it's slightly more expensive, it still has a big discount and comes much more highly recommended by the people who've used it.
In the past, I’ve been in cars that have had CarPlay built-in, and would often find myself jealous of the innovative tech. I would look at these dashboards compared to the one our car offers and almost weep inside. Now though, my time of mourning is over. Every time we need to go to the Nursery or the grocery store, my wife and I can simply connect the portable monitor to find our iPhones, and we can use CarPlay without having to use that terrible Dashboard.
