Reported by MacRumors , Apple customers who are subscribed to Apple Pay promotions received an email informing them about the event. According to Apple, the promotion only has two limiations:

Apple has announced its latest Apple Pay promotion, and its all about National Parks. For every purchase made with Apple Pay at Apple's website, an Apple retail store, or the Apple Store app, Apple will donate $10 to the National Parks Foundation.

Limited to the first 100,000 transactions. Subject to $10 minimum purchase.

The promotion runs from Saturday, August 17th to Sunday, August 25th, ending on National Park Fee-Free day , the one day a year that the National Parks are opened to everyone with no admission fee.

The Apple Pay promotion coincides with Apple's next Apple Watch challenge, which also lands on August 25th. The challange celebrates both the Grand Canyon National Park's 100th anniversary and National Park Service's birthday.

This is at least the third year Apple has run a donation promotion along with an Apple Watch challenge for the National Park Foundation, although this year Apple has increased their donation ten-fold.

If you have something to purchase at Apple in the next week, don't forget to use Apple Pay to support parks, then cap it off by completing the next Apple Watch challenge.

