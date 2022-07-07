Apple has this week debuted one of its most iconic wallpapers for iPhone more than 15 years after it was shown to the public for the first time.

With the release of the iOS 16 beta on Wednesday, Apple has added the below Clownfish wallpaper to iPhone.

Has anyone else noticed this in iOS 16 Beta 3? pic.twitter.com/ywiC0MsfJr — Jack Roberts (@jacklroberts) July 6, 2022

This iconic image is one of the best iPhone wallpapers ever and was used by Steve Jobs when he debuted the original iPhone back in 2007. Despite its fame, it has never officially been made available to the public, until now. With the Clownfish wallpaper popping up in iOS 16 this week it seems safe to assume it will also be available to the public both in those betas and in the fall when it is officially released.

iOS 16 should debut later this year alongside iPhone 14 and brings with it a host of new improvements including some massive Lock Screen customization upgrades. The Clownfish wallpaper actually makes use of some of this, offering users crisp new time and date fonts that interact with elements in the photos to give never-before-seen levels of depth and realism on your lock screen.

All of these major Lock Screen updates are also expected to make use of a big new always-on display upgrade coming to the iPhone 14 'Pro' this fall.

Some users have reported not being able to see this wallpaper in the beta, at least initially after downloading, while for others it has popped up after a few hours, so if you're on the new beta and want in on the action just keep checking!

iOS 16 was announced at WWDC 2022 alongside iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura. Public betas of all of these are expected to debut this months, possibly in the next few days.