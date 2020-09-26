Today only, Woot is offering the 5th-generation iPad for just $269.99 in refurbished condition. While it may not be the newest iPad around, it still supports the latest version of iPadOS and it's the 128GB model meaning there's a ton of room for apps and media. If you're wanting a cheap tablet to have around the house for watching Netflix or Apple TV+ shows on, it could be a great pickup at today's price. Refurb models of this spec generally go for just over $330 these days.

These refurbished devices are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, though they've all been tested to ensure they work properly and also come with a 90-day warranty.

Nearly 20% Off Apple 9.7-inch iPad (5th gen.) 128GB Whether you're looking to surprise a loved one or grab a gift for yourself, this refurbished 5th-gen iPad model is a great pickup. It's got 128GB of storage, a 9.7-inch Retina display, and supports Apple's current iOS 13 software. $269.99 $335.00 $65 off See at Woot

Last year, Apple released the 10.2 iPad model which has a $329 starting price, though that only gets you 32GB of storage. For 128GB, you're looking at $429. There are also rumors of a 2020 iPad Air on the horizon but that will likely retail for $500 and up, which makes today's deal more appealing if you want something on the lower end of the price range.

The 5th-gen iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera and an 8MP iSight camera on the back. It includes Touch ID and supports Apple Pay. These tablets are also equipped with an A9 dual-core chip and have a battery that can last for up to 10 hours before needing to be recharged. It might not be the best iPad available, but it's one of the best iPad deals out there right now.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.