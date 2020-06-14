What you need to know
- Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion.
- Customers who shop at Fanatics can save 20% off their purchase.
- The promotion is available to customers through June 19th.
Apple has launched their latest Apple Pay promotion to save customers some money when shopping for Father's Day. Reported by MacRumors, the company is now partnering with Fanatics, the popular sports merchandise website, to offer customers 20% off their purchase.
In order to qualify for the promotion, you must check out using Apple Pay through the Fanatics app or the Fanatics website. You must also enter in the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout.
The Fanatics Apple Pay promotion is available to customers through June 19th but is limited to the United States only. You can take advantage of the promotion immediately by shopping on the Fanatics app or website.
