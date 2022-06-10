Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 has now come and gone. With it, we saw the next major updates for software across all of Apple's devices: iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. We even got some hardware announcements with the new M2 MacBook Air and the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, though it's a mystery why the latter is still around, honestly.

One of the major new features in iOS 16 is the fact that we can now edit and unsend messages. Oh, and we can also mark entire conversations as unread, you know, to help remind us to respond when we actually have time. However, it seems that Apple has given the edit and unsend feature an overly generous time frame of 15 minutes after sending to make a change. Honestly, I think that is just way too long.

Apple ironically beat Twitter to the punch

One of the biggest feature requests from users (including myself) on Twitter has been an edit button. I often wish for an edit button because I usually see a stupid typo I made in a tweet after I already sent it out, and I end up having to delete it and tweet again. But of course, this is the internet age, where many people see such a tweet and can screenshot it if they're fast enough. The internet remembers all — even if you delete (or edit).

The problem with editing a tweet would be the fact that someone who said something particularly offensive would be able to edit it later with something completely different than what was originally said. But again, on Twitter, there can be dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of eyes on a particular tweet, and the chances are high that someone could take a screenshot before it was altered.

In Messages, however, it's very different. Usually, you send a message to a single person (unless all you do is group text all day long). If a message is sent to one individual, and the original message ends up being edited to something completely different, then there would be no evidence of what the original message said. If there's any animosity between the two people, the first message could have been very damning, but if it's edited, the recipient wouldn't be able to find out what it said before the edit. The same can be said if the message was completely unsent. Of course, this probably won't be an issue if the recipient is already on their favorite iPhone and check messages immediately. Still, if they're unable to get to it right away, the sender has an incredibly large window to make changes.

Changes need to be made to the Messages' edit and unsend feature in iOS 16