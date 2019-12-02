Apple Pay Express Mode is now available for travelers in London, Apple has confirmed. The feature allows users to pay for fares without first authenticating using Face ID or Touch ID. Just tap the card reader with an iPhone or Apple Watch and walk on by.

Apple says that Apple Pay Express Mode is now available on multiple methods of transport across London. In fact, if it's run by TfL, it now supports Apple Pay Express Mode. That means the Overground, DLR, River, Underground, TfL Rail, Buses, and Trams all support the feature.