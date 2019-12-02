What you need to know
- Apple Pay Express Mode is now enabled for TfL.
- Travelers won't need to authenticate Apple Pay to make payments on the Underground and buses.
- Apple Watch and iPhone are supported.
Apple Pay Express Mode is now available for travelers in London, Apple has confirmed. The feature allows users to pay for fares without first authenticating using Face ID or Touch ID. Just tap the card reader with an iPhone or Apple Watch and walk on by.
Apple says that Apple Pay Express Mode is now available on multiple methods of transport across London. In fact, if it's run by TfL, it now supports Apple Pay Express Mode. That means the Overground, DLR, River, Underground, TfL Rail, Buses, and Trams all support the feature.
Paying for journeys on Transport for London is easier with Express Mode for Apple Pay. You don't need to authenticate your payment with Face ID or Touch ID. Simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch on the yellow card reader and go.
As always, Apple is keen to make sure users know that it doesn't want anything to do with its location data and won't be tracking where they used Apple Pay Express Mode.
Apple never tracks your journey. And if you lose your iPhone or Apple Watch, you can lock your card remotely. Express Mode is just for TfL services – all other payments still need Face ID or Touch ID authentication.
The feature is now live and available to anyone with an Apple Pay card set up.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple has raised more than $220m to help (RED) fight AIDS, says Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that Apple's partnership with (RED) has seen it $220 million go towards helping fight AIDS.
'See' cast and crew discuss the show in a new Apple TV+ featurette
"See" might have had less than stellar reviews since its arrival as a launch show on Apple TV+, but Apple is sticking with it. A new featurette includes both cast and crew discussions about making the show.
Black Friday is cool, but the black MacBook was cooler
The black MacBook is a computer that often gets forgotten about. And that's a crying shame because it was awesome, despite its flaws and the fact you had to pay more just for the different color.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.