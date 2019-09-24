What you need to know
- Swedbank tweeted to say Apple Pay is coming.
- The tweet didn't confirm when Apple Pay would be available.
- Swedbank is one of Sweden's largest banks.
Apple Pay is coming to Swedbank, one of Sweden's largest banks. The announcement was made via the bank's official Twitter account earlier.
Unfortunately no further details were shared, including one of the most important – when Apple Pay will be available.
Snart lanserar vi Apple Pay. Håll utkik! #applepay— Swedbank Sverige (@Swedbank) September 23, 2019
Läs mer om Apple Pay på https://t.co/DDN5wpOv3Z pic.twitter.com/QNCkObwjMN
Apple Pay will be available in more than 40 different countries by the end of the year according to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Sweden became one of those back in October of 2017 but it's take up until now for Swedbank to confirm support is on the way.
Once Apple Pay comes online Swedbank users will be able to use their iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches to make payments without needing to have their cards present. Now we just need the bank to confirm when the big day will be.