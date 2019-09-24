Unfortunately no further details were shared, including one of the most important – when Apple Pay will be available.

Apple Pay is coming to Swedbank, one of Sweden's largest banks. The announcement was made via the bank's official Twitter account earlier.

Apple Pay will be available in more than 40 different countries by the end of the year according to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Sweden became one of those back in October of 2017 but it's take up until now for Swedbank to confirm support is on the way.

Once Apple Pay comes online Swedbank users will be able to use their iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches to make payments without needing to have their cards present. Now we just need the bank to confirm when the big day will be.