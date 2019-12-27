Apple has sent out an email that advertises a new Apple Pay promotion. Right now through January 1, you can get 20 percent off Grubhub delivery orders as long as you use Apple Pay.

In order to get this sweet deal, you'll need to pay with Apple Pay as the payment method, and make sure to use the code CELEBRATE20. This code is only valid once for personal Grubhub accounts, and it can only offer a maximum value of $10 on order subtotals, that is, before taxes, tips, and other fees are calculated.

In addition to this promo, Apple highlights other ways to use Apple Pay for "ringing in the new year." Apple mentions buying movie tickets on Fandango, getting hotel deals on HotelTonight, and even car rentals through Turo. There is also a brief mention about the last few days to take advantage of the 6 percent cash back on Apple Store and apple.com purchases with Apple Card, since this offer is only valid until December 31.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.