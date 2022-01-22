Apple has reportedly signed another deal with Skydance Media that will see the latter produce multiple "live-action global-minded" movies for Apple TV+.

Deadline reports that Apple TV+ is getting even more original films through deal:

After setting its recent films Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War and The Old Guard at streamers, David Ellison's Skydance Media has made a multi-year agreement with Apple to develop and produce an annual slate of live-action global-minded movies that will be released through Apple Original Films.

As this report notes Apple already has a deal with Skydance for animated content that has birth Luck, Blush, The Search, and other Apple TV+ shows. Skydance is also the producer behind sci-fi Epic Foundation.

Apple continues to invest in its slate of original TV+ content, this week debuting season 3 of M. Night Shyamalan thriller Servant starring Rupert Grint. It has also teased the upcoming release of WeCrashed:

WeCrashed, the upcoming Apple TV+ show that will tell the story of the WeWork debacle, will premiere on March 18 the streamer has announced. The first three episodes of the show will be available to watch on day one with a new episode arriving every Friday until the eight-episode season is complete. The new show will star Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, with Apple also sharing a teaser for what could be another big hit.

Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.