It's may be over for Jon Hamm but it's a big day for Kristen Wiig.

Today, Apple announced that it has given a series order for "Mrs. American Pie," a ten-episode comedy from Abe Sylvia that will star Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern. The series will tell the story of Maxine Simmons, a woman who tries desperately to get a seat at Palm Beach's high society.

A story about gorgeously impossible people, "Mrs. American Pie" follows Maxine Simmons' (played by Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America's most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, "Mrs. American Pie" asks the same questions that still baffle us today: "Who gets a seat at the table?" "How do you get a seat at the table?" "What will you sacrifice to get there?" Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, "Mrs. American Pie" is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness. Based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel, the project was developed and will be executive produced by Academy Award winner Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons, under their Jaywalker Pictures banner (Academy Award-winning animated short film "If Anything Happens I Love You" and Emmy-nominated feature documentary "The Way I See It"). Hailing from Apple Studios, "Mrs. American Pie" will be written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia, and directed and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Tate Taylor ("Breaking News in Yuba County," "The Help"). Taylor and John Norris also serve as executive producers under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Katie O'Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker.

It's currently unclear when "Mrs. American Pie" will begin production or premiere on Apple TV+. When it does, it will join the ever-expanding list of shows and movies on the streaming service.

