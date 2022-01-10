What you need to know Apple says developers have earned more than $260 billion since the App Store launched in 2008.

Apple Pay expanded to nine new markets in 2021 alone.

Apple TV+ has been honored with 763 nominations and 190 wins in its first two years.

There is little denying that Apple now sees its services as the next big thing, perhaps replacing iPhone as its primary focus for the first time in 15 years. It has a lot of them too, with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and the App Store being just a few. Now, Apple has published a Newsroom post to make sure we all know just how well those services are doing. The lengthy post touches on almost all of Apple's services, starting out Apple Fitness+ and the way it "coached users to stretch, lift, lunge, and meditate their way to healthier days" during 2021. Apple recently announced new Fitness+ feature additions, too.