Apple TV+ managed to get just two shows into the JustWatch top ten list of the most popular shows from last week. The rest of the list was made up of content from the likes of Netflix, Disney+, and Paramount+.

In terms of Apple TV+, the hit show Severance continued its good showing and sits in sixth spot on the list of the most popular shows between May 2 and May 8. The second Apple TV+ show came in the form of new arrival Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss.

As for the rest of the top ten, Netflix sits pretty at the top of the pile thanks to the evergreen Better Call Saul while Paramount+ saw Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pop into the chart at number four. The final season of the hugely popular Ozark gave Netflix the fifth spot with Yellowstone and The Offer rounding out the top five.

Disney+ flop Moon Knight was in 8th spot, although it's still unclear whether we can expect the show will return to our screens for a second season. It's much more clear whether many of us actually care if it does, unfortunately.