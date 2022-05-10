What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has two shows on the JustWatch list of most popular shows of last week.
- Severance and Shining Girls represented Apple TV+.
- Better Call Saul gave Netflix the win.
Apple TV+ managed to get just two shows into the JustWatch top ten list of the most popular shows from last week. The rest of the list was made up of content from the likes of Netflix, Disney+, and Paramount+.
In terms of Apple TV+, the hit show Severance continued its good showing and sits in sixth spot on the list of the most popular shows between May 2 and May 8. The second Apple TV+ show came in the form of new arrival Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss.
As for the rest of the top ten, Netflix sits pretty at the top of the pile thanks to the evergreen Better Call Saul while Paramount+ saw Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pop into the chart at number four. The final season of the hugely popular Ozark gave Netflix the fifth spot with Yellowstone and The Offer rounding out the top five.
Disney+ flop Moon Knight was in 8th spot, although it's still unclear whether we can expect the show will return to our screens for a second season. It's much more clear whether many of us actually care if it does, unfortunately.
While Apple TV+ continues to battle with the big competition from Netflix, Paramount+, and others, despite lacking in terms of the size of its library, it's fair to say it's at least among the best value. Apple's streaming service costs just $4.99 per month at a time when the likes of Netflix and Disney+ continue to hike their own prices.
Be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals if you'd like to watch all of the very best streaming services in style. It's definitely a better option than crowding around that iPad mini on the kitchen table!
