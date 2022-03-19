Apple TV+ has reportedly added two more stars to its upcoming drama series The Changeling. Both Adina Porter and Clark Backo are said to have signed on for the project that's being called a "fairytale for grown-ups." LaKeith Stanfield will also star.

The Changeling is based on Victor LaValle's bestselling book of the same name and will see Porter play Lillian, the mother of Apollo, played by Stanfield. Backo is Emmy, Apollo's wife, according to Deadline.

In LaValle's book, when Apollo and Emma have their baby, Brian, it feels like both a reward and a challenge for the new dad. Apollo, the son of a single mother, had been scraping by as a bookseller who hunts estate and garage sales for rare first editions, so even the unusual circumstance of Brian's birth (on a stalled subway train) seems like a blessing, as does the way Apollo stumbles across a first edition of To Kill a Mockingbird (inscribed by Harper Lee to Truman Capote, no less) shortly thereafter. But after some young-parent squabbles and inexplicable images on their smartphones foreshadow trouble, the story turns nightmarish.

Porter is perhaps best known for her roles in American Horror Story and Underground while Backo came to the fore after her role on the Canadian sitcom Letterkenny.

Apple TV+ confirmed that the show was in development last year but there is no word on when it will hit our TV screens. You'll need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to watch once it does, and content can be watched on almost anything with an internet connection.

If you want to enjoy The Changeling and other Apple TV+ shows in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.