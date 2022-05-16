What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced a new animated series called Eva the Owlet.
- The new show is based on the book series Owl Diaries.
- No release window has been shared so far.
Apple TV+ has today announced a new series order for Eva the Owlet, a show that is based on the bestselling series of books Owl Diaries.
The new Apple TV+ show, which doesn't yet have a release date, will join a growing list of tv shows, documentaries, and movies that are aimed at kids and families alike.
Apple TV+ today announced a series order for "Eva the Owlet," a new animated kids and family series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series "Owl Diaries" by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. Since first being published, "Owl Diaries" now has eight foreign language translations and 3 million copies in print. Produced by Scholastic Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films, "Eva the Owlet" also features original songs by critically acclaimed musician and singer-songwriter Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums.
The new show will star Eva, "a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!"
Those who want to watch the new show once it lands will need an Apple TV+ subscription priced at $4.99 per month. The streaming service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
