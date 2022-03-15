Apple TV+ has today announced the signing of a new Spanish-language medical drama called Midnight Family. The show will run for 10 episodes.

Announced today, the new Apple TV+ show is created for television by Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portela and Julio Rojas and features an all-star cast. An entirely Hispanic cast and crew will be led by Ariel Award winner Joaquín Cosío.

"Midnight Family" follows Marigaby Tamayo (played by Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family's privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón (played by Cosío) and her siblings Marcus (played by Calva) and Julito (played by Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.

Other stars include Renata Vaca, Diego Calva, and Academy Award nominee Yalitza Aparicio.

No timeline for when the new show will arrive has been shared, but it's still early days with plenty of work to do. We do know that you will need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch, of course, while the Apple One subscription bundle will be another option for Apple Music and Apple Arcade fans.

If you want to enjoy Midnight Family in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Apple TV+ can also be watched on a raft of devices including game consoles, smart televisions, and streaming sticks.