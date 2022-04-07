Apple TV+ debuts a new trailer for four sports docuseries

What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer highlighting new and existing sports docuseries.
- Apple TV+ has a number of upcoming series that will whet the appetite of sports fans.
- You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch.
Apple TV+ has today shared a new trailer that gives us all a new look at four sports docuseries covering basketball, surfing, and more.
The new video, which runs for more than a minute, gives us a peek at what we can expect from four series including They Call Me Magic, The Long Game, Make or Break, and Greatness Code. An Apple TV+ subscription will be needed for to watch all four series unless you happen to have an Apple One subscription bundle.
Check out the new trailer to get a feel for what's on the horizon for Apple TV+ sports fans.
The Long Game
A powerful docuseries about an NBA hopeful determined to take control of his journey. Makur Maker was a five-star NBA prospect headed to the draft — until an unexpected detour led him to Howard University. This inspiring docuseries follows Makur's journey and his determination to rewrite his story with the help of his family.
Greatness Code
"Greatness Code" is a landmark short-form unscripted series directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete's career. Internationally revered athletes featured in season one include four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lebron James; six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady; Olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the US women's national soccer team Alex Morgan; world's fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt; five-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky; 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater.
They Call Me Magic
For global sports icon Earvin Johnson, "Magic" has many meanings. It's the sparkle of his megawatt smile and dazzling style of play that forever changed the game of basketball. It's the magnetic connection that led him to the love of his life. It's the shock of an HIV diagnosis that he transformed from grief into triumph — shifting global dialogue about the disease and overcoming its staggering odds. It's his transcendence from sports superstar to business titan, blazing new trails for former athletes and revolutionizing the way corporate America does business in Black communities. Featuring intimate interviews with Magic and an all-star lineup, "They Call Me Magic" charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era with unprecedented access in a definitive four-part documentary series.
Make or Break
A new seven-part documentary series that delivers behind-the-scenes access to the world's best surfers as they battle for the world title at the World Surf League Championship Tour.
With these and many more Apple TV+ shows still in the works, that $4.99 per month subscription continues to look like some of the best value in streaming.
If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
