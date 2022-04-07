Apple TV+ debuts a new trailer for four sports docuseries

Apple TV+ has today shared a new trailer that gives us all a new look at four sports docuseries covering basketball, surfing, and more.

The new video, which runs for more than a minute, gives us a peek at what we can expect from four series including They Call Me Magic, The Long Game, Make or Break, and Greatness Code. An Apple TV+ subscription will be needed for to watch all four series unless you happen to have an Apple One subscription bundle.

Check out the new trailer to get a feel for what's on the horizon for Apple TV+ sports fans.