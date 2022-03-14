Music is in all of us. Stream Central Park on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

The series is known for releasing some of its songs as music (or lyric) videos to YouTube and today is no different. Apple TV+ has released a new lyric video called "You Are the Music" from the series to its YouTube channel:

The second season of "Central Park" originally premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 25 and new episodes for the new season began to stream recently. The new season continues to tell the story of the Tillerman family as they live in and care for the most famous park in the world.

In season two of "Central Park," the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the mayor's corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own, with Helen by her side eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

