Midsommar, a horror film directed by Ari Aster, is set to become available on digital on September 24. If you own an Apple TV, you'll get access to a special director's cut (via Bloody Disgusting), which will be sold exclusively by Apple.

According to a listing on iTunes, the extended and unrated director's cut will 23 extra minutes of footage; the theatrical cut is 148 minutes while the runtime of the director's cut is 171 minutes.

Apparently, the extended cut will feature a horrifying new scene of a pagan ritual and more exposition between two main characters.

In Midsommar, a couple travels to Sweden where they participate in a mid-summer festival. But they soon learn of the festival's real purpose, and must survive a bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

If you were a fan of Aster's previous horror film, Hereditary, then you'll like Midsommar. If you buy it on digital through Apple TV, you'll get the theatrical cut, director's cut, and plenty of extras.