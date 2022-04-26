What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has held the London premiere for the period drama The Essex Serpent.
- The Essex Serpent will star Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes.
- The big new Apple TV+ addition will arrive on screens on May 13.
Apple TV+ yesterday held the London premiere for the upcoming period drama The Essex Serpent. The event took place at the Ha, Yard Hotel with attendees including Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Clémence Poésy, Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires, Jamael Westman, Gerard Kearns, and Michael Jibson.
The upcoming Apple TV+ show will reach our screens on May 13 and is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Perry.
"The Essex Serpent" follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature. Based on the novel by Sarah Perry.
Oddly, Apple TV+ is yet to share a trailer for the new show. But the names involved are surely enough to pique the interest.
Those who want to watch the latest Apple TV+ show will need to be a subscriber, of course. Priced at $4.99 per month the streamer might be some of the best value around right now. Those already paying for Apple Music and Apple Arcade or other Apple services should also consider Apple One — a subscription bundle that could potentially save some money.
If you want to enjoy The Essex Serpent in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google copied Apple again, left a pre-release Pixel Watch in a restaurant
Someone appears to have managed to leave a pre-released Pixel Watch in a restaurant somewhere in the United States, with the finder then leaking images of the device to Reddit and the press.
Twitter could belong to Elon Musk by the end of today, report claims
Twitter could be in the hands of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as soon as the end of Monday, April 25, according to a new report. That's today.
Apple TV+ bags its first BAFTA TV Awards for two documentaries
Apple TV+ has picked up its first BAFTA TV Awards after two of its documentaries were chosen as the winners of the Editing: Factual and Sound: Factual categories.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.