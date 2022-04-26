Apple TV+ yesterday held the London premiere for the upcoming period drama The Essex Serpent. The event took place at the Ha, Yard Hotel with attendees including Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Clémence Poésy, Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires, Jamael Westman, Gerard Kearns, and Michael Jibson.

The upcoming Apple TV+ show will reach our screens on May 13 and is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Perry.

"The Essex Serpent" follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature. Based on the novel by Sarah Perry.

Oddly, Apple TV+ is yet to share a trailer for the new show. But the names involved are surely enough to pique the interest.

Something dark is in the depths. #ClaireDanes and @twhiddleston meet for a mysterious Victorian romance.



The #EssexSerpent premieres May 13 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/M0Nz1Qd5e3 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 16, 2022

Those who want to watch the latest Apple TV+ show will need to be a subscriber, of course. Priced at $4.99 per month the streamer might be some of the best value around right now. Those already paying for Apple Music and Apple Arcade or other Apple services should also consider Apple One — a subscription bundle that could potentially save some money.

