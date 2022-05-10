What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Maise Williams for an upcoming drama show.
- Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche will also star in The New Look.
- No release window has so far been given for the new show.
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Game of Thrones star Maise Williams for the upcoming drama series The New Look. The show, which will also feature Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche, doesn't yet have a release window.
Variety reports that Williams will "play the role of Catherine Dior, Christian's younger sister and Medal of Honor winner for Courage in the cause of Freedom."
As for the show itself, Apple TV+ says it will be filmed exclusively in Paris.
Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, "The New Look" is a live-action, World War II-era thriller that centers on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icon, Christian Dior (played by Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior's contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel (played by Binoche), Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.
While Apple isn't saying when the show will air, we do know that it will require a $4.99 per month subscription to watch. At a time when Netflix and Disney+ continue to increase prices, that's a bargain — and it gets even better when taken as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy The New Look in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Adobe Fresco gets huge price drop along with amazing new drawing features
Adobe Fresco is a free painting and drawing software on iPad. Today, Adobe announced that the app is getting an update with several new tools and a massive price cut for the premium version.
SanDisk announces a modular SSD system aimed at professionals
Videographers, photographers, and anyone else who generates a ton of data now have a new option in the world of mass storage. Western Digital has announced a new modular SSD ecosystem that is designed for high levels of storage both in the office and on the move.
NFTs are coming to Instagram and Facebook
Instagram will this week start testing the sharing of NFTs on its platform.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.