Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Game of Thrones star Maise Williams for the upcoming drama series The New Look. The show, which will also feature Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche, doesn't yet have a release window.

Variety reports that Williams will "play the role of Catherine Dior, Christian's younger sister and Medal of Honor winner for Courage in the cause of Freedom."

As for the show itself, Apple TV+ says it will be filmed exclusively in Paris.

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, "The New Look" is a live-action, World War II-era thriller that centers on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icon, Christian Dior (played by Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior's contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel (played by Binoche), Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

While Apple isn't saying when the show will air, we do know that it will require a $4.99 per month subscription to watch. At a time when Netflix and Disney+ continue to increase prices, that's a bargain — and it gets even better when taken as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

