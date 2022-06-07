After two years, Apple has finally gotten one of the kings of Hollywood royalty: Brad Pitt.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the company has landed an untitled Formula One racing firm that will star Pitt and be directed by "Top Gun: Maverick" filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. According to the deal, the film is set to have a global theatrical release over at least 30 days before it comes to Apple TV+.

The deal, almost five months in the making, reunites Kosinski with many from his Maverick team, including writer Ehren Kruger and producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, as Maverick hopes to gross $1 billion or more in its theatrical run. All are back in the same capacity for the racing project and are being joined by Sir Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 world champion, who will produce along with Pitt's Plan B banner. The key to the deal is a theatrical distribution component. But instead of a token release in a small number of theaters or a day-and-date opening, the movie would have an exclusive — and global — run of at least 30 days (one source says it could even go as high as 60 days) before heading to the Apple TV+ platform. A distribution partner would need to come on board, and it's unclear when one would be approached. That could happen before production, potentially enticed by a sizzle reel, or perhaps after production has wrapped.

The deal is also rumored to be split between Apple and the filmmakers for the theatrical run:

In another first, insiders say the theatrical component is structured in a way that would see Apple and the filmmakers split the take from the big-screen release 50-50. The unique deal, in essence, pays the creative team three ways: their upfront fees, their hefty buyout fees and the theatrical backend. Sources say Kosinski, who will also produce, and Bruckheimer will see paydays well into the eight figures, with Pitt and his company hitting $40 million to $50 million. Apple had no comment.

The new Brad Pitt film isn't the only Formula One film coming to Apple TV+. The company is also working to bring a documentary on Lewis Hamilton to the streaming service.

It's currently unclear when either project will make its premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to ensure you watch both in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.