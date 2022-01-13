Apple-owned streamer Apple TV+ has bagged itself no fewer than five Writers Guild Awards nominations with the likes of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show in the running. The news comes after Apple TV+ was also nominated for 12 SAG Awards just yesterday.

This time around best drama series and comedy series are on the line with The Morning Show up for two awards in total.

The full list of Apple TV+ nominations reads:

Drama Series - The Morning Show

Comedy Series - Ted Lasso

Episodic drama - La Amara Vita — The Morning Show

Comedy/Variety Talk Series - The Problem with Jon Stewart

Children's Episodic Series - Park Ranger Percy/Lizard Lizzy — Helpsters

The winners of the 74th Writers Guild Awards will be announced on Sunday, March 20, 2022 and Apple TV+ will be hoping for a slew of winners to add to its collection — neither Ted Lasso or The Morning Show are new to the winners' circle, of course.

If you're yet to take any of these shows in now would be a good time to fix that — all are available to stream on Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month. You can also pay for Apple TV+ alongside other Apple services by picking up the Apple One subscription bundle, too. That's a no-brainer if you're already paying for services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade, for example.

