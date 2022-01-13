What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has picked up five Writers Guild Awards nominations.
- Ted Lasso and The Morning Show are among the nominations.
- The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Apple-owned streamer Apple TV+ has bagged itself no fewer than five Writers Guild Awards nominations with the likes of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show in the running. The news comes after Apple TV+ was also nominated for 12 SAG Awards just yesterday.
This time around best drama series and comedy series are on the line with The Morning Show up for two awards in total.
The full list of Apple TV+ nominations reads:
- Drama Series - The Morning Show
- Comedy Series - Ted Lasso
- Episodic drama - La Amara Vita — The Morning Show
- Comedy/Variety Talk Series - The Problem with Jon Stewart
- Children's Episodic Series - Park Ranger Percy/Lizard Lizzy — Helpsters
The winners of the 74th Writers Guild Awards will be announced on Sunday, March 20, 2022 and Apple TV+ will be hoping for a slew of winners to add to its collection — neither Ted Lasso or The Morning Show are new to the winners' circle, of course.
If you're yet to take any of these shows in now would be a good time to fix that — all are available to stream on Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month. You can also pay for Apple TV+ alongside other Apple services by picking up the Apple One subscription bundle, too. That's a no-brainer if you're already paying for services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade, for example.
If you want to enjoy Ted Lasso and the rest in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
