What you need to know
- Season two of "Tehran" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 6.
- Apple TV+ has released a first look at the second season.
Glenn Close graces the screen in our first look at the second season of "Tehran."
As reported by Variety, Apple TV+ has announced that the second season of its spy thriller series "Tehran" will premiere on Friday, May 6. In addition to revealing the new season's debut date, it also shared a first look at season two with Niv Sultan and Glenn Close, a new addition to the cast.
According to the report, the first two episodes of the second season will premiere on May 6 with each additional episode coming out every Friday until the season wraps on June 17.
"Tehran" was the first non-English language series to be released on Apple's streaming service in September 2021 after it bought international distribution rights shortly after the show's original debut in Israel in June 2020. The Hebrew and Persian-language geopolitical thriller tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), who goes undercover on a mission in the titular Iranian capital. Sultan is joined by cast members Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy.
The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin.
Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11.
The first season of "Tehran" is streaming now on Apple TV+. It's part of a growing list of shows and movies that are part of the streaming service.
Season two of "Tehran" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 6. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
