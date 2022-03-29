What you need to know "Slow Horses" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 1.

The espionage drama series, which stars Gary Oldman, will be told over six episodes.

Apple TV+ has released a clip of the series ahead of its premiere.

Apple TV+ has released a new clip from "Slow Horses" ahead of its debut on Friday, April 1. The clip, which was released exclusively by ScreenRant, is titled "What Was In The Box." You can check it out on YouTube below: The clip is called "What Was In The Box" and features Jack Lowden and Jonathan Pryce.

The anticipated espionage drama series, which stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, is adapted from the Mick Herron novel of the same name. "Slow Horses" is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, Peter Judd, and a special guest appearance by Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce. If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, check it out below:

"Slow Horses" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 1. The first two episodes of the six-episode season will be available on debut day with each additional episode to premiere weekly on Fridays. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K.