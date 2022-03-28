What you need to know
- Fans of Apple TV+ show Central Park have another lyric video to sing along to.
- Central Park singlalong videos give us a chance to bop along to some of the catchiest tunes in the show.
- The first two seasons of Central Park are now available to stream on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has streamed the latest in a series of lyric videos designed to get us all singing along to some of the catchiest songs ever to grade Central Park.
The latest video to be shared by the Apple TV+ YouTube channel covers The Name is Johnie Lee and will have you tapping your foot and singing along in record time.
Grab your cowboy hats, it's time to meet Cole's alter-ego, Johnnie Lee. Watch Central Park now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_CentralPark
This Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated musical series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith.
Central Park is a musical comedy for all the family with the first two episodes are now available to stream online. You can watch the Apple TV+ show on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV hardware as well as a number of streaming sticks and game consoles. Some smart televisions also have an Apple TV app available, too.
If you want to enjoy Central Park in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
