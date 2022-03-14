What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for They Call Me Magic.
- The new Magic Johnson documentary will arrive on April 22.
Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for its upcoming basketball documentary They Call Me Magic. The new documentary tells the story of the life and career of Earvin "Magic" Johnson and will premiere on April 22.
The new trailer comes as the documentary makes its debut at the 2022 SXSW Film festival in Austin, Texas, with the movie giving us a "rare glimpse" behind the scenes of one of the most iconic basketball names around.
"They Call Me Magic" offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work — both on and off the court — and continues to impact our culture today. The series features intimate, never-before-seen interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup including Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson, Larry Bird, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neil, former President Barack Obama, Fred Stabley Jr., Dwayne Wade, Jerry West, Michael Wilbon and more.
With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Magic's remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, "They Call Me Magic" charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest icons of our era.
The new documentary will land next month which means you have plenty of time to sign up for Apple TV+. You'll need to be a subscriber to watch, of course, with Apple One also a good option for those who already pay for other Apple services like Apple Arcade and Apple Music.
