Streamer Apple TV+ has taken the wraps off the first trailer for the upcoming show Severance. Starring Adam Scott and with Ben Stiller as director and executive producer, Severance will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 18, 2022.

The new show follows a group of people that work at Lumon Industries, a company that has employees undergo a severance procedure.

Here's how Apple TV+ describes the show:

From director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson comes "Severance." Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Severance already has all the makings of another Apple TV+ hit — check out the trailer to see why!