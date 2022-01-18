What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for Severance.
- The new Adam Scott TV show will premiere on February 18.
- Ben Stiller is executive producer and director.
Streamer Apple TV+ has taken the wraps off the first trailer for the upcoming show Severance. Starring Adam Scott and with Ben Stiller as director and executive producer, Severance will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 18, 2022.
The new show follows a group of people that work at Lumon Industries, a company that has employees undergo a severance procedure.
Here's how Apple TV+ describes the show:
From director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson comes "Severance." Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.
Severance already has all the makings of another Apple TV+ hit — check out the trailer to see why!
Those keen to check the new show out will of course need a $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription, something that's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. Given recent Netflix price hikes, Apple TV+ is even better value than ever before — especially if you're an Apple One subscriber.
If you want to enjoy Severance in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
