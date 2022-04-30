Apple TV+ has shared a new inside look at what could turn out to be its latest big hit — Shining Girls. The new video, posted to YouTube, includes interviews with the show's stars and more.

The new Apple TV+ show premiered yesterday with the first three episodes now available to watch. Future episodes will be made available weekly, starting next Friday. The show itself is already shaping up to be a popular one and stars Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Bell, Wagner Moura, and Phillipa Soo. The inside look includes a glimpse of what's to come as the season progresses.