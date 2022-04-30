What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared an inside look at the new show Shining Girls.
- The inside look shows us what is coming through the season via interviews with its stars and more.
- The first three episodes of Shining Girls are now available to stream on Apple TV+ with new episodes arriving every Friday.
Apple TV+ has shared a new inside look at what could turn out to be its latest big hit — Shining Girls. The new video, posted to YouTube, includes interviews with the show's stars and more.
The new Apple TV+ show premiered yesterday with the first three episodes now available to watch. Future episodes will be made available weekly, starting next Friday. The show itself is already shaping up to be a popular one and stars Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Bell, Wagner Moura, and Phillipa Soo. The inside look includes a glimpse of what's to come as the season progresses.
Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to understand her ever-changing present and confront her past.
You will of course need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to take Shining Girls in, but at $4.99 per month it's great value thanks to existing shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and many more. Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Shining Girls and the growing Apple TV+ catalog in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple teases a Star Wars-themed 'Behind the Mac' video for May 4th
Apple has teased a new 'Behind the Mac' video that will show how the people at Skywalker Sound make the audio that goes into some of the world's most famous movies.
It’s time for a fundamental rethinking of iPadOS with its upcoming version
iPadOS 16 is just over a month away and there's plenty that Apple could add to improve the tablet experience.
UK confirms its intent to bolster legislation of Apple TV+, Netflix, & more
The UK has further outlined its intent to increase its regulation of video-on-demand (VOD) services to ensure that they adhere to the same rules as traditional television channels and providers.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.