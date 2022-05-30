Apple TV+ has shared a new inside look at its popular documentary series Prehistoric Planet, a show that features Sir David Attenborough and is executive produced by Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton.

The show, which is now available to stream in its entirety on Apple TV+, features dinosaurs in a way that has never been done before. Using the latest cutting-edge technology to make dinosaurs look more lifelike than ever, the series is shot just like any other wildlife documentary — a decision that makes it feel like you're looking at creatures that are still around today.

It's that idea that Favreau and Gunton discuss in this new two-minute video while giving us glimpses of what we can expect when we settle down to watch the five-part docuseries.