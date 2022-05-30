What you need to know
- The full first season of Prehistoric Planet is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.
- Executive producers by Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton discuss the show and what makes it special in a new YouTube video.
Apple TV+ has shared a new inside look at its popular documentary series Prehistoric Planet, a show that features Sir David Attenborough and is executive produced by Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton.
The show, which is now available to stream in its entirety on Apple TV+, features dinosaurs in a way that has never been done before. Using the latest cutting-edge technology to make dinosaurs look more lifelike than ever, the series is shot just like any other wildlife documentary — a decision that makes it feel like you're looking at creatures that are still around today.
It's that idea that Favreau and Gunton discuss in this new two-minute video while giving us glimpses of what we can expect when we settle down to watch the five-part docuseries.
Go behind-the-scenes of Prehistoric Planet with executive producers Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton for a closer look at how they brought this wondrous world to life. https://apple.co/_Prehistoric
Experience the wonders of our world like never before in this epic docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth. Travel back 66 million years to when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas, and skies.
You can watch the entire Apple TV+ show now so long as you're a subscriber. Priced at just $4.99 per month, there is an argument to be made that Apple's streaming service is the best value in the market right now. If you're already paying for Apple Music and Apple Arcade, consider checking out the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Prehistoric Planet in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
