Apple TV+ has today shared an inside look at the upcoming drama 'Slow Horses' that lands on the streaming service on April 1.

The next big Apple TV+ show to arrive on our screens will star Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas in a story that follows a team of British intelligence agents who find themselves labeled as misfits. To promote the premiere of the show next week, Apple TV+ has now shared a new behind-the-scenes look at what we can expect.

The video, posted to YouTube, runs for almost three minutes and is definitely worth a watch if you're on the fence about checking the show out next Friday.