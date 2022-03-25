What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new promotional video for the upcoming drama Slow Horses.
- *Slow Horses will star Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas.
- The drama premieres on April 1.
Apple TV+ has today shared an inside look at the upcoming drama 'Slow Horses' that lands on the streaming service on April 1.
The next big Apple TV+ show to arrive on our screens will star Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas in a story that follows a team of British intelligence agents who find themselves labeled as misfits. To promote the premiere of the show next week, Apple TV+ has now shared a new behind-the-scenes look at what we can expect.
The video, posted to YouTube, runs for almost three minutes and is definitely worth a watch if you're on the fence about checking the show out next Friday.
Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. Joining Oldman is a decorated ensemble cast including Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas ("Darkest Hour"), Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes"), BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden ("Dunkirk"), and Olivia Cooke ("Sound of Metal").
If that isn't enough to whet the appetite I don't know what will be!
You will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the show, priced at $4.99 per month. Those who subscribe to the Apple One bundle will also be able to catch the show, too.
If you want to enjoy Slow Horses in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
