Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the upcoming workplace comedy Loot, starring Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph of Saturday Night Live and Bridesmaids fame.

The new Apple TV+ show is from Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard and will run for ten episodes in its first season — the first three episodes will premiere on June 24, with a new episode debuting every Friday after that.

Loot also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster.