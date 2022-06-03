What you need to know
- Apple TV+ workplace comedy Loot will premiere on June 24.
- A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Apple TV+ show.
- Maya Rudolph is among a number of stars.
Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the upcoming workplace comedy Loot, starring Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph of Saturday Night Live and Bridesmaids fame.
The new Apple TV+ show is from Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard and will run for ten episodes in its first season — the first three episodes will premiere on June 24, with a new episode debuting every Friday after that.
Loot also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster.
In "Loot," billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.
The new show will join a growing slate of hot Apple TV+ shows and is already set to be another popular one alongside the likes of Ted Lasso and others.
Viewers will need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch come June 24, while those with an Apple One subscription will also be able to take the new show in.
