"Lovely Little Farm" follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn't easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life.

Created by the same people behind the hugely popular Topsy & Tim and Teletubbies, Lovely Little Farm was created in collaboration "with changemaker Dr. Gail Melson, a leader in the field of human-animal interaction and former professor emerita in the department of Human Development & Family Studies at Purdue University."

Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the upcoming kids' show Lovely Little Farm ahead of its global premiere on June 10.

Lovely Little Farm is just the latest Apple TV+ show aimed at kids, with Pinecone and the Piny, Hello Jack, and El Deafo just some of the other shows already available to stream on the platform.

Those who want to watch Lovely Little Farm when it arrives next month will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription. Priced at $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One bundle that includes other services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

