What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for Lovely Little Farm.
- Lovely Little Farm premieres on June 10.
- The new kids' show is from the people behind Topsy & Tim and Teletubbies.
Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the upcoming kids' show Lovely Little Farm ahead of its global premiere on June 10.
Created by the same people behind the hugely popular Topsy & Tim and Teletubbies, Lovely Little Farm was created in collaboration "with changemaker Dr. Gail Melson, a leader in the field of human-animal interaction and former professor emerita in the department of Human Development & Family Studies at Purdue University."
"Lovely Little Farm" follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn't easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life.
Lovely Little Farm is just the latest Apple TV+ show aimed at kids, with Pinecone and the Piny, Hello Jack, and El Deafo just some of the other shows already available to stream on the platform.
Those who want to watch Lovely Little Farm when it arrives next month will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription. Priced at $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One bundle that includes other services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade.
If you and your family want to enjoy Lovely Little Farm in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Adobe Fresco gets huge price drop along with amazing new drawing features
Adobe Fresco is a free painting and drawing software on iPad. Today, Adobe announced that the app is getting an update with several new tools and a massive price cut for the premium version.
SanDisk announces a modular SSD system aimed at professionals
Videographers, photographers, and anyone else who generates a ton of data now have a new option in the world of mass storage. Western Digital has announced a new modular SSD ecosystem that is designed for high levels of storage both in the office and on the move.
NFTs are coming to Instagram and Facebook
Instagram will this week start testing the sharing of NFTs on its platform.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.