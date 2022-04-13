Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the second season of the popular thriller Tehran ahead of its premiere on May 6. The new season will feature returning stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi, and Shila Ommi alongside Glenn Close.

One of the more popular Apple TV+ shows, Tehran is an espionage thriller like no other and the second season is already shaping up to be a must-watch. Viewers will need to be Apple TV+ subscribers to take it in, or pay for the Apple One subscription bundle.

Check out the official season two trailer and prepare to begin counting down the days until May 6!