- Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for Tehran season two.
- The second season of the popular espionage thriller will premiere on May 6.
Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the second season of the popular thriller Tehran ahead of its premiere on May 6. The new season will feature returning stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi, and Shila Ommi alongside Glenn Close.
One of the more popular Apple TV+ shows, Tehran is an espionage thriller like no other and the second season is already shaping up to be a must-watch. Viewers will need to be Apple TV+ subscribers to take it in, or pay for the Apple One subscription bundle.
Check out the official season two trailer and prepare to begin counting down the days until May 6!
"Tehran" season two follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran's nuclear reactor. But when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy. Two-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close joins season two, with Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi also returning.
The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn while Daniel Syrkin is in charge of directing.
Those who haven't yet taken the first season in can fix that right now — the entire season is available to stream on Apple TV+ and you should have just enough time to get it all watched before season two arrives!
If you want to enjoy Tehran in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
