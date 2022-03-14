What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has won a number of Critics Choice Awards.
- Ted Lasso won four awards.
- CODA star Troy Kotsur picked up an award for the popular movie.
The hugely popular Ted Lasso has won numerous Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series.
The huge Apple TV+ show is no stranger to winning awards, but it completed a sweep of the biggest comedy awards in town during Sunday's ceremony yesterday. Apple TV+ announced the wins via press release, noting that there were first-wins in the mix alongside repeat awards.
Following last year's sweep, the second season of global cultural phenomenon "Ted Lasso" triumphed at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, nabbing the coveted awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein. This marks the first Critics Choice Award for Goldstein, and the second consecutive Critics Choice Award wins for Sudeikis and Waddingham.
The full rundown of wins includes an award for CODA, with Troy Kotsur picking up the Best Supporting Actor gong.
- Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
- Best Comedy Series – "Ted Lasso"
- Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
- Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
Apple TV+ has picked up almost 1,000 awards nominations since its debut a little more than two years ago and it seems highly likely that there are many more wins on the horizon.
If you want to enjoy Ted Lasso you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription. The service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
