The hugely popular Ted Lasso has won numerous Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

The huge Apple TV+ show is no stranger to winning awards, but it completed a sweep of the biggest comedy awards in town during Sunday's ceremony yesterday. Apple TV+ announced the wins via press release, noting that there were first-wins in the mix alongside repeat awards.

Following last year's sweep, the second season of global cultural phenomenon "Ted Lasso" triumphed at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, nabbing the coveted awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein. This marks the first Critics Choice Award for Goldstein, and the second consecutive Critics Choice Award wins for Sudeikis and Waddingham.

The full rundown of wins includes an award for CODA, with Troy Kotsur picking up the Best Supporting Actor gong.