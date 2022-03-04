What you need to know
- Acapulco has been signed by Apple TV+ for a second season.
- The second season will begin filming in Mexico this spring.
Apple TV+ has today confirmed the signing of bilingual comedy Acapulco for a second season.
Another hit Apple TV+ show, Acapulco is a Spanish and English-language comedy that stars Eugenio Derbez — a recent recipient of a SAG Award as part of the CODA team. Now, the second season will begin filming in spring with Debez and the rest of the crew all involved.
Apple TV+ describes the show in its press release:
"Acapulco" tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. Season two picks up right on the heels of season one. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home, and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. In the present day, Older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez, who also narrates the series) arrives in Acapulco, where he encounters various people from his past — for better and worse.
Apple is also quick to point out that Acapulco has a first-season Rotten Tomatoes score of 100% which is no mean feat. Attention will be on the second season to see if it can repeat that impressive achievement.
If you haven't yet taken in the first season now might be a good time to get all caught up — you'll need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to do so.
If you want to enjoy Acapulco in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
