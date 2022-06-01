Apple TV+ has today announced that it has signed Gary Oldman and the Slow Horses show for two more seasons. The seasons will be based on the next two novels of the Mick Herron spy series Slough House. The show's second season will premiere later this year and the first is already available to stream.

The hit Apple TV+ show will continue the focus on Slough House, a group of MI5 that's filled to the brim with castaways. The first season sets the tone and the second will build on that, while seasons three and four will continue in the same vein.