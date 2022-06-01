What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced that Slow Horses has been signed for two more seasons.
- Star Gary Oldman will return for the remaining seasons.
- The first season of Slow Horses is now available to stream and the second will premiere later this year.
Apple TV+ has today announced that it has signed Gary Oldman and the Slow Horses show for two more seasons. The seasons will be based on the next two novels of the Mick Herron spy series Slough House. The show's second season will premiere later this year and the first is already available to stream.
The hit Apple TV+ show will continue the focus on Slough House, a group of MI5 that's filled to the brim with castaways. The first season sets the tone and the second will build on that, while seasons three and four will continue in the same vein.
"Slow Horses" is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.
Those who have yet to take the Apple TV+ show in can get in on the fun now for just $4.99 per month. Those with Apple Music and Apple Arcade should also consider taking advantage of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Slow Horses in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
