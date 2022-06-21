Chris Sussman, the current Director of UK Scripted at Netflix, is reportedly in talks with Apple TV+ over becoming involved in the fourth season of the popular comedy Trying.

Sussman will leave his role at Netflix next month after spending two years in charge of UK scripted content, with Deadling reporting that he could end up being executive producer of the next season of Trying for Apple TV+. The third season of the show is set to premiere on July 22.

This wouldn't be the first time Sussman has been involved with the show.

Talks with Sussman over season four are ongoing and the series has not yet been greenlit, Deadline understands. Sussman used to run Trying producer BBC Studios Comedy Productions and he produced season one before leaving BBC Studios to move to Netflix in early 2020.

Trying is a popular comedy starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall and has become one of the more popular non-US shows on the platform. Those looking to get caught up on the Apple TV+ show can watch the first two seasons right now, with that third season landing in a month's time. There's no timeline for when the fourth will be ready to watch, however.