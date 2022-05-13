Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Leslie Bibb to be part of the upcoming comedy series Mrs. American Pie. The show will also star Kristen Wiig and is created by Abe Silvia.

Based on Juliet McDaniel's book, Mrs. American Pie will tell the story of Palm Beach high society in the 1970s. Deadline reports that Bibb will play Dinah, "a lovely, but vulnerable member of the high society."

Written by Sylvia and directed by Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is a story about gorgeously impossible people. Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, it follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America's most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have nots, the series asks the same questions that baffle us today: Who gets a seat at the table, how do you get a seat at the table, and what will you sacrifice to get there?

No timescale has yet been shared for when we can expect the next big Apple TV+ show to be ready for primetime, but this looks set to be another winner in a growing collection of winners for the streamer. You'll need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to watch, of course, but you knew that already.

