Apple TV+ has held a second premiere for Prehistoric Planet, its "highly anticipated natural history event series" that will be narrated by Sir David Attenborough. The man himself was present at this second premiere which took place at the BFI IMAX in London with the first one having taken place in Los Angeles.

The new series hails from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and is set to be another top-notch Apple TV+ show for families who want to learn together. The show will debut on Apple TV+ on May 23 with a new episode arriving daily through May 27.

From executive producers Favreau and Gunton, BBC Studios Natural History Unit ("Planet Earth"), and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, "Prehistoric Planet" will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Debuting globally on Apple TV+ in an epic weeklong event from Monday 23rd May to Friday 27th May, the five-episode groundbreaking series combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontological learning and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of prehistoric Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

Those looking to learn about some dinosaurs will of course need to be Apple TV+ subscribers but priced at just $4.99 per month, it's a bargain that's increasingly difficult to refuse. Subscribers to other Apple services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade should also consider the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

