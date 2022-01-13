Streamer Apple TV+ has today announced a new four-part documentary series that will be "a fresh exploration of President Lincoln and the complex journey to end slavery." The new series will be called Lincoln's Dilemma.

The new series will be narrated by Jeffrey Wright and feature the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass.

Based on acclaimed historian David S. Reynolds' award-winning book, "Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times," the series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials, that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator. Set against the background of the Civil War, "Lincoln's Dilemma" also gives voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln's battle to save the country, no matter the cost.

The new documentary series will join a growing list of factual shows that are well complemented by big-budget movies and engrossing TV shows.

Apple TV+ also confirmed that the series will premiere on February 18 with all four episodes available to stream on day one. You will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to take it all in unless you are an Apple One subscriber.

