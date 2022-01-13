What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced a new docuseries about Abraham Lincoln and his journey to end slavery.
- The series will be narrated by Jeffrey Wright and feature the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass.
- The four-part series will premiere on February 18.
Streamer Apple TV+ has today announced a new four-part documentary series that will be "a fresh exploration of President Lincoln and the complex journey to end slavery." The new series will be called Lincoln's Dilemma.
The new series will be narrated by Jeffrey Wright and feature the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass.
Based on acclaimed historian David S. Reynolds' award-winning book, "Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times," the series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials, that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator. Set against the background of the Civil War, "Lincoln's Dilemma" also gives voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln's battle to save the country, no matter the cost.
The new documentary series will join a growing list of factual shows that are well complemented by big-budget movies and engrossing TV shows.
Apple TV+ also confirmed that the series will premiere on February 18 with all four episodes available to stream on day one. You will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to take it all in unless you are an Apple One subscriber.
If you want to enjoy Lincoln's Dilemma in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
As Apple's oldest current-gen model, iPad Air is overdue for an upgrade
Though still a solid device, the iPad Air 4 is a little long in the tooth. With a 2022 iPad Air said to be coming soon, we take a look at areas for improvement and what's likely to change this year.
Review: This controller works well on Switch if you can get over the layout
With its extra buttons on the back and additional buttons for adjusting light and vibration settings, the EasySMX ESM-9110 gives you more control over your gaming sessions. It works with Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and PS3.
Review: Anker 623 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand charges the essentials
Part of Anker's MagGo lineup, the 623 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is a small and compact charger for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, as well as your AirPods.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.