Apple TV+ show The Problem With John Stuart has lost its head writer after Chelsea Devantez jumped ship to sign on with 10th TV.

Devantez has signed an overall deal with the studio according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, with her role on the Apple TV+ show having to make way for the exclusive deal. She'll now write and produce for 20th TV and nobody else.

"Chelsea is a tremendous talent who brings perspective and nuance to everything she does, from her popular and hilarious Celebrity Book Club podcast, to head writing The Problem With Jon Stewart," said 20th TV president Karey Burke. "Beyond our admiration for her abilities as a writer and a comic, we also love that she is a champion of underrepresented voices. We're excited to support her vision through this new, exclusive deal and are grateful to be in business together."

Devantez says that she has found her "creative home" with 20th TV after having previously worked on Bless This Mess and The Is Our Year previously.

As for The Problem With John Stuart, the show recently announced a return to Apple TV+ for a new season and new weekly format from March 3.

Apple TV+ said at the time:

Stewart leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time on the Apple Original series. "The Problem With Jon Stewart" explores complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges. Previous episodes address veteran care and burn pits, preserving individual freedom, the American economy and America's gun crisis.

