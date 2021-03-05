Apple TV+ today announced that it is going to receive a second season of the unscripted series Dear... later this year.

The second season will see 10 episodes land with each one profiling a different "internationally recognized leaders."

Those who will be part of the second season include:

Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis

Multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times best-selling author and activist Jane Fonda

Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay

Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter

Former Vogue creative director and journalist Andre Leon Talley

Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, and Emmy Award-nominated actress Sandra Oh

Renowned waterman Laird Hamilton

The NBA's all-time leading scorer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Inspired by Apple's groundbreaking "Dear Apple" spots, "Dear…" takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. The docuseries is executive produced by Cutler alongside Jane Cha, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson and Donny Jackson. Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company, produces the series for Apple.

You can watch Apple TV+ content on all kinds of TVs and streaming devices, not least Apple's own Apple TV devices. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle.