What you need to know
- Unscripted series Dear... will get a second season.
- The second season will feature Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, and more.
Apple TV+ today announced that it is going to receive a second season of the unscripted series Dear... later this year.
The second season will see 10 episodes land with each one profiling a different "internationally recognized leaders."
Those who will be part of the second season include:
- Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis
- Multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez
- Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times best-selling author and activist Jane Fonda
- Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay
- Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter
- Former Vogue creative director and journalist Andre Leon Talley
- Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, and Emmy Award-nominated actress Sandra Oh
- Renowned waterman Laird Hamilton
- The NBA's all-time leading scorer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Inspired by Apple's groundbreaking "Dear Apple" spots, "Dear…" takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. The docuseries is executive produced by Cutler alongside Jane Cha, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson and Donny Jackson. Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company, produces the series for Apple.
You can watch Apple TV+ content on all kinds of TVs and streaming devices, not least Apple's own Apple TV devices. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Bravely Default 2 sticks to the franchise's classic JRPG formula
Bravely Default 2 brings the JRPG series to the Switch but offers familiar story beats and mechanics for fans of the old school JRPG series. If you're up for a challenge and don't mind the grind, it will deliver plenty of charm and room for experimentation.
Review: Carry all essentials and more with Monos Metro Backpack
It doesn't matter if you're skipping town or packing for your morning commute, the Monos Metro Backpack enables you to carry all of your essentials and more.
AirPod Max are great, but Apple should consider a less expensive version
The AirPods Max made its debut just months ago, and while they're great, they're still very expensive for most people. Here's a few ways that Apple could consider to make a new, more affordable version for the masses.
Get cozy with your partner with these great Switch games
Love is in the air, all year round. Spend time with your special someone with some of these great co-op games on the Nintendo Switch.