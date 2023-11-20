13 Black Friday Apple accessory deals every MacBook user needs to see

The best Black Friday Apple deals don't just extend to all of your favorite Apple hardware. In fact, even the best Black Friday Mac deal is incomplete without the right accessories to really make your Mac shine. If you've got a MacBook, that could be a great dock, a monitor, or a case. Likewise, every desktop Mac can always benefit from more ports, more storage, and more screen real estate.

So whether you've bought a Mac in the Black Friday sale, or you're looking to accessorize your current device, there are tons of excellent Mac accessory deals for you to get your hands on even before Black Friday has started. Here are all the ones you should absolutely see.

US Mac Accessory deals

Apple Magic Mouse | $99 $88 at Amazon The Magic Mouse has a weird charging port on the bottom, but it's still a lovely glass slab to use to swipe around your Mac. This deal might not seem like much, but it's still a decent saving on what is an expensive Mac accessory.

Apple Magic Keyboard | $149 $119 at Amazon This is the keyboard with the Touch ID sensor, which lets you log into your Mac with a fingerprint. That's a decent saving as well, giving you $30 off full price — although it might go down for Black Friday even more.

Anker USB-C 9-in-1 PD Dock | $149 $119 at Amazon You get a lot of ports for your buck here. This requires just one USB-C port and a power socket, and you can use all of the nine ports here. At $30 off, it's a great deal in how it can expand your workflow on a Mac.

LG 28MQ750-C 28 Inch SDQHD monitor| $599 $496 at Amazon Widescreen monitors might be all the rage at the moment, but some people need a tall one for very specific purposes. If that's you, this 2560 x 2880 number from LG features HDR 10, USB-C connectivity with 90W charging, a swivel stand, and more. Even better, it's 17% off!

SAMSUNG 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor| $1,399 $899 at Amazon As I said, widescreen monitors are all the rage, so why reinvent the wheel? This stunning Samsung Odyssey G9 features a 1000R curved screen, QLED lighting, a 240Hz refresh rate, and more. It's the perfect monitor for the Mac user who also loves to game or someone who wants the effect of using two displays in one.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD| $149 $99 at Amazon Almost any Mac you buy will come with a fixed amount of SSD storage, so a portable SSD is the perfect way to expand that. 2TB for $99 is an absolute steal compared to the price storage used to be a few years ago, and that's down from its usual price of $150, a whopping 33% off!

SanDisk 512GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card| $48 $37.99 at Amazon A good SD card is a must for any creative, especially photographers and videographers. It's also a handy and subtle way of expanding your Mac's storage. This one gets you 512GB of 150MB/s flash storage for just $37.99 instead of $48, a 21% saving. There are deals on all of the capacities in this range!

Apple Magic Trackpad: Wireless| $129 $109.99 at Amazon The Magic Mouse that ships as standard with most Apple desktops is great, but if you want a trackpad alternative, it's much cheaper to buy one on Black Friday. The white one is currently 15% off in the Black Friday sale at Amazon, now $109.

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard| $99 $69 at Amazon This Logitech POP is a superb mechanical alternative to Apple's standard Mac keyboards and can be used with either a desktop or a MacBook. It's compact and can be connected with either USB or Bluetooth.

UK Mac Accessory deals

Samsung Odyssey Ark LS55BG970NUXXU 4K| $2,599 $1,199 at Amazon If you're in the UK this is the best Mac in the Black Friday sale, a 55-inch LED beast with 4K UHD resolution, mini-LEd display, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD| £363 £104 at Amazon In the UK this SSD has an insane 71% discount, down to just £104 from £363 for 2TB of speedy storage (1050MB/s). It's got USB-C connectivity and comes in green too. Back down to its lowest-ever price, don't sleep on this one.

Apple Magic Keyboard | £99 £75 at Amazon Apple's Magic keyboard is also on sale in the UK, down to just £75 instead of £99 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, a 25% saving. It can be connected to any Mac, iPad, or even your iPhone via Bluetooth.

Apple Magic Mouse | £79 £59 at Amazon A great spare for a desktop or a companion for a MacBook, the Apple Magic Mouse features Bluetooth connectivity for use with both iPad and Mac, as well as its famous multi-touch surface. Now just £59.